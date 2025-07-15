Ramapo Construction Update #1

Shortly after officials granted the Ramapo construction project final site plan approval in November 2024, major site works commenced. This work is expected to last approximately 18 months.

Thus far, workers have already moved at least 133,800 cubic meters (175,000 cu yd) of material—the equivalent of nearly 54 Olympic-size swimming pools. This excavated material will be used to level out other parts of the construction site. In addition to this work, significant progress has also been made in installing underground electrical, plumbing, and other utilities on the site.

Left: Tracy Pannell and his wife, Victoria. Right: Victoria with the dump truck she operates

Many brothers and sisters with construction experience have already made themselves available to assist with the project. Among them are Tracy and Victoria Pannell, a married couple from Oklahoma, U.S.A. Tracy works with excavation at Ramapo. Victoria received extensive training to safely operate a large off-road dump truck. She remarked: “I never imagined that I would ever be behind the wheel of such a huge piece of equipment. For me, it is further proof that Jehovah can accomplish remarkable things if we show a willing spirit and rely on his help.”

Carl Knight and his wife, Zaid

Another couple, Carl and Zaid Knight, spent several years helping with the construction of the branch facilities in Britain. Carl is involved in site work operations, and Zaid operates a bulldozer and other heavy equipment. They particularly enjoy working with the many younger brothers and sisters who have made themselves available to help with the project. Commenting on the parents of these young ones, Zaid said: “What an incomparable joy it must be for them to say, like Hannah, ‘I’ve lent my child to Jehovah.’” (1 Samuel 1:28) Notably, there are more than 150 brothers and sisters who are between the ages of 18 and 25 currently supporting the construction at Ramapo.

As the work rapidly progresses, we pray for Jehovah’s continued blessing on all those who have made themselves available to assist with this exciting project.—Psalm 110:3.