Ramapo Construction Update #2

On November 21, 2025, the Ramapo project reached an exciting milestone as workers began pouring the foundations for the residential parking garage. It will be the first permanent structure constructed on the site.

The 8,883-square-meter (95,616-sq-ft) garage is designed to accommodate 367 vehicles. Once completed, the parking garage will temporarily house construction offices, expanded dining facilities, and storage for building materials for the duration of the project. Reflecting on this progress, Brother Benjamin Clanton, who oversees the on-site concrete batch plant, commented: “Seeing the first 18 batches of concrete being poured into place brought us all tremendous satisfaction. It has been amazing to see Jehovah’s hand guiding and directing the work. Watching everything come together has strengthened my confidence in him.”

Then, on December 18, 2025, work also began on laying the foundations for the first of ten residence buildings. As the first six are completed, they will be used to house up to 850 additional volunteers during the project.

Left: Workers pouring the foundations for the first of ten residence buildings. Right: A rendering of one of the residence buildings at the future Ramapo Media Center

A little over three weeks later, on January 12, 2026, our brothers and sisters joyfully gathered for the first family Watchtower Study held at the Ramapo construction site. Nearly 300 attended the spiritual program in person at the on-site temporary dining structure, while many others tied in to the program via videoconference. A sister named Miriam, who works on the site, remarked: “It was such a privilege to be present for the first Watchtower Study at Ramapo. Afterward, I felt a stronger bond with my fellow workers. I already know many of them as hardworking brothers and sisters, but now I can hear their heartfelt expressions of faith as well. What a joy!”

Brothers and sisters singing the concluding song during the first family Watchtower Study held at the Ramapo site

As construction at the Ramapo site moves forward, we are confident that Jehovah will continue to bless and direct all those who are tirelessly working ‘for the service of his house.’—1 Chronicles 28:20.