Approval to Begin Major Construction at Ramapo Received

On November 6, 2024, the Town of Ramapo Planning Board signed the approval for the Ramapo site plan. This significant step means that major construction activities may now begin on the project.

A rendering of the office complex at the future Ramapo media production facility

In June 2023, the project received conditional site plan approval from the Town Planning Board. Several previous approvals allowed some preparatory work, such as the removal of trees, to be done on the Ramapo site. However, this approval means that work such as constructing the main entrance and blasting rock to prepare for building foundations may now begin. Other significant site-work-related tasks, including excavation and the installation of underground utilities, will get underway.

Brother Kevin Page, who serves on the Construction Project Committee, commented: “We are thrilled to have the signed approval in hand! At every stage of this process, we have seen how Jehovah blessed our patience and hard work. We thank him for this momentous step forward and ask for his continued blessing on this new phase of the project.”

As a worldwide brotherhood, we are excited by this latest development and pray that Jehovah richly blesses the project and all those who will carry out the work ahead!—Haggai 1:14.