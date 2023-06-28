Ramapo Construction Project Receives Major Approval to Proceed

On June 28, 2023, the Ramapo construction project in New York, U.S.A., reached a most important milestone. The Town of Ramapo Planning Board unanimously approved the site plan for the project. Although there are several more conditions that will have to be met, this approval now allows the project to proceed.

Notably, local residents and officials did not present any objections or concerns during the Planning Board meeting. Brother Keith Cady, who serves on the Construction Project Committee (CPC), stated: “We spent months preparing to submit our site plan to the board and to comply with all applicable regulations. Our goal was to make it as easy as possible for them to approve our submission.” The board acknowledged these efforts and unanimously accepted each resolution presented concerning the project, one after another. “The entire discussion and decision took less than one hour!” remarked Brother David Soto, another member of the CPC. “We thank the Planning Board for their hard work, diligence, and cooperation. We look forward to working with the town’s planning department in the future.”

This latest approval will allow several key aspects of the Ramapo project to move forward. “Once the felled trees are removed from the property,” explained Brother Cady, “contractors can get started on the site works. This, in turn, will lead to the need for many more volunteers starting in the latter part of next year. It was exciting for all of us present to hear the board make the unanimous approval to start the work soon.”

As a worldwide organization, we are grateful to Jehovah for this recent development. We pray for his continued blessing on all those involved in the project as they ‘strengthen themselves for the good work’ ahead.—Nehemiah 2:18.