OCTOBER 17, 2024
UNITED STATES
Hurricane Milton Batters Florida, U.S.A.
On October 9, 2024, Category 3 Hurricane Milton landed on the Gulf Coast of Florida, U.S.A., and carved a path of destruction across the state. This powerful hurricane struck less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene tore through the same region, bringing additional flooding and damage. Milton produced winds up to 289 kilometers per hour (180 mph). Several coastal areas received as much as 45 centimeters (18 in.) of rain and storm surges up to 3 meters (10 ft) high, leading to significant flooding.
Additionally, Hurricane Milton caused widespread destruction after spawning at least 38 tornadoes throughout southern and central Florida. Nearly 80,000 people remain without electricity, and at least 24 were killed.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers and sisters were killed
2 publishers suffered serious injuries
4 publishers suffered minor injuries
9,949 publishers have been evacuated or are displaced
16 homes were destroyed
235 homes sustained major damage
1,398 homes sustained minor damage
1 Kingdom Hall sustained minor damage
30 Kingdom Halls are currently without electricity and cannot be used
Relief Efforts
Two days before Hurricane Milton made landfall, the United States branch sent a letter to more than 800 congregations in the path of the hurricane that contained helpful information for those who would choose to evacuate
Circuit overseers and local elders are providing spiritual and practical assistance to our brothers and sisters affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton
3 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts for both hurricanes
Hundreds of Witnesses in Georgia and South Carolina, U.S.A., have lovingly provided accommodations to their displaced brothers and sisters
As a worldwide brotherhood, we pray that Jehovah continues to provide “refuge and protection” to all affected by these recent powerful storms.—Isaiah 4:6.