Hurricane Milton Batters Florida, U.S.A.

On October 9, 2024, Category 3 Hurricane Milton landed on the Gulf Coast of Florida, U.S.A., and carved a path of destruction across the state. This powerful hurricane struck less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene tore through the same region, bringing additional flooding and damage. Milton produced winds up to 289 kilometers per hour (180 mph). Several coastal areas received as much as 45 centimeters (18 in.) of rain and storm surges up to 3 meters (10 ft) high, leading to significant flooding.

Additionally, Hurricane Milton caused widespread destruction after spawning at least 38 tornadoes throughout southern and central Florida. Nearly 80,000 people remain without electricity, and at least 24 were killed.