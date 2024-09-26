Hurricane Helene Slams Southeastern United States

On September 26, 2024, Helene, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida, U.S.A. This devastating hurricane brought torrential rains and wind gusts of up to 225 kilometers per hour (140 mph). On September 27, Helene moved inland, bringing destructive winds over 95 kilometers per hour (59 mph) to Georgia. The next day, the storm continued northward into South Carolina, where it spawned at least three tornadoes. As the storm reached North Carolina, several cities received more than 90 centimeters (35 in.) of rain.

Helene’s heavy winds and rain caused extensive flooding and damaged homes, businesses, and roadways. More than one million people remain without electricity. At least 180 people were killed.