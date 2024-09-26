Skip to content

Left: Hurricane Helene over the Gulf of Mexico on September 26, 2024. Top right: A flooded Kingdom Hall in Swannanoa, North Carolina, U.S.A. Bottom right: A brother’s home covered in debris in Asheville, North Carolina

OCTOBER 3, 2024
UNITED STATES

Hurricane Helene Slams Southeastern United States

On September 26, 2024, Helene, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida, U.S.A. This devastating hurricane brought torrential rains and wind gusts of up to 225 kilometers per hour (140 mph). On September 27, Helene moved inland, bringing destructive winds over 95 kilometers per hour (59 mph) to Georgia. The next day, the storm continued northward into South Carolina, where it spawned at least three tornadoes. As the storm reached North Carolina, several cities received more than 90 centimeters (35 in.) of rain.

Helene’s heavy winds and rain caused extensive flooding and damaged homes, businesses, and roadways. More than one million people remain without electricity. At least 180 people were killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • Sadly, 3 brothers were killed

  • 7 publishers suffered minor injuries

  • 1,606 publishers were displaced

  • 29 homes were destroyed

  • 236 homes sustained major damage

  • 779 homes sustained minor damage

  • 1 Kingdom Hall sustained major damage

  • 19 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  • Circuit overseers and local elders are providing spiritual and practical assistance to those affected by the hurricane

  • 2 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts

We are saddened by the loss of life caused by this powerful hurricane. Yet, we find comfort and peace in Jehovah’s promise that in the future all mankind “will dwell in security and be undisturbed by the dread of calamity.”—Proverbs 1:33.

 

NEWS RELEASES

