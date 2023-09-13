The Good News According to Matthew and Acts of Apostles Released in Three Languages in Spain

Brother John Bursnall, a member of the Spain Branch Committee, released The Good News According to Matthew and Acts of Apostles in Basque at a Kingdom Hall in the city of Vitoria-Gasteiz. About 216 people attended in person, with another 353 tied in via videoconference. This is the first time a portion of the New World Translation has been made available in Basque.

Today, there are approximately 1.2 million Basque-speaking people in Spain and southern France. There are 233 Basque-speaking publishers serving in four congregations, two groups, and three pregroups in Spain.

One Basque-speaking brother was deeply moved by Jehovah’s words at Matthew 3:17: “This is my Son, the beloved, whom I have approved.” He commented: “In the New World Translation, ‘beloved’ is rendered using the word kutsuna. In the Basque language, this word powerfully conveys the thought of a tender, special relationship. It endearingly expresses the intense love Jehovah has for his Son.”