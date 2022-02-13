Irina Zinina

Born: 1987 (Norilsk, Krasnoyarsk Territory)

Biography: Worked as a dressmaker

Irina’s mother, Lyudmila, was the first to study the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses

Irina was impressed with the happy way of life enjoyed by those who apply Bible principles. Baptized in 2001

Lyudmila is being tried in a separate criminal case

Personal Comments

How have you experienced Jehovah’s support?

I firmly believe that Jehovah is using my spiritual brothers and sisters to help me through this difficult time. They pray for me and my family and often send me pictures, videos, or encouraging scriptures and thoughts. Some even come to my court hearings. I am extremely grateful for everything they do. It is because of their support that I do not feel lonely. I am convinced that with Jehovah’s help and with a brotherhood like this, I can endure any challenge that comes my way.