Sister Irina Zinina

AUGUST 12, 2024
RUSSIA

“I Do Not Feel Lonely”

The Vyselkovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Irina Zinina. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We are confident that Jehovah will keep strengthening Irina and all of us as we strive to imitate him and “continue loving one another.”—1 John 4:7.

Time Line

  1. February 13, 2022

    The home where Irina lives with her mother and father searched

  2. May 23, 2023

    Criminal case initiated. Charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization for talking about her beliefs

  3. July 22, 2023

    Placed under travel restrictions

  4. February 8, 2024

    Criminal trial began

 

