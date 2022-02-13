AUGUST 12, 2024
RUSSIA
“I Do Not Feel Lonely”
The Vyselkovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Irina Zinina. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are confident that Jehovah will keep strengthening Irina and all of us as we strive to imitate him and “continue loving one another.”—1 John 4:7.
Time Line
February 13, 2022
The home where Irina lives with her mother and father searched
May 23, 2023
Criminal case initiated. Charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization for talking about her beliefs
July 22, 2023
Placed under travel restrictions
February 8, 2024
Criminal trial began