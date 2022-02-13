‘Jehovah Is My Refuge and Protector’

Lyudmila Zinina

Born: 1951 (Berezanskaya, Krasnodar Territory)

Biography: Worked as a nurse

Married Pyotr in 1973. They have two daughters. Their son passed away in 2012. Her younger daughter, Irina, is being tried in a separate case

Lyudmila was delighted when she read God’s name in the Bible for the first time. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1999

Personal Comments

What verse from the Bible has helped you not to give up?

In addition to being on trial, I have a number of chronic health problems. But reflecting on the words at Deuteronomy 30:20 helps me maintain my balance. There Moses reminded the Israelites that they needed to love Jehovah, listen to his voice, and stick to him, “for he is your life and by him you will endure a long time.” These words are a powerful support for me. I am confident that if I remain loyal to Jehovah, he will never allow me to suffer more than I can endure. Especially since I am already in a poor physical condition, I know I can count on Jehovah as my secure Refuge and Protector.