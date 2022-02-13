Skip to content

Sister Lyudmila Zinina

AUGUST 8, 2024
RUSSIA

‘Jehovah Is My Refuge and Protector’

The Vyselkovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Lyudmila Zinina. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

Like Lyudmila, may we also build unshakable faith in our God, Jehovah, who never abandons those who place their trust in him.—Deuteronomy 31:6.

Time Line

  1. February 13, 2022

    The home where Lyudmila, her husband, and their daughter Irina live searched

  2. May 23, 2023

    Criminal case initiated. Charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization for talking about her beliefs

  3. June 9, 2023

    Added to Russia’s list of extremists

  4. July 11, 2023

    Placed under travel restrictions

  5. February 8, 2024

    Criminal trial began

 

