AUGUST 8, 2024
RUSSIA
‘Jehovah Is My Refuge and Protector’
The Vyselkovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Lyudmila Zinina. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
Like Lyudmila, may we also build unshakable faith in our God, Jehovah, who never abandons those who place their trust in him.—Deuteronomy 31:6.
Time Line
February 13, 2022
The home where Lyudmila, her husband, and their daughter Irina live searched
May 23, 2023
Criminal case initiated. Charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization for talking about her beliefs
June 9, 2023
Added to Russia’s list of extremists
July 11, 2023
Placed under travel restrictions
February 8, 2024
Criminal trial began