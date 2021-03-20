JUNE 27, 2023
RUSSIA
Brothers Skvortsov and Tibiy Convicted
On June 20, 2023, the Taganrog City Court of the Rostov Region convicted Brothers Aleksandr Skvortsov and Valeriy Tibiy. Aleksandr was sentenced to seven years in prison. He has been in detention since December 7, 2021, and will remain in custody. Valeriy was given a six-year suspended prison sentence. He had been in detention since May 18, 2022, and was released from custody.
We thank Jehovah for his loving care and guidance, which makes it possible for us to endure any trial that may come our way.—Psalm 5:12.
Time Line
March 20, 2021
Skvortsovs’ home searched
December 7, 2021
Skvortsovs’ home searched a second time along with 29 other homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Taganrog. He was criminally charged and was placed in temporary detention
December 8, 2021
Aleksandr placed in pretrial detention
March 29, 2022
Criminal case initiated against Valeriy
March 31, 2022
Investigators combined the cases against Aleksandr and Valeriy
May 18, 2022
Valeriy arrested and placed in temporary detention
May 26, 2022
Valeriy placed in pretrial detention
December 6, 2022
Criminal trial began
June 20, 2023
Aleksandr sentenced to seven years in prison. Valeriy given a six-year suspended prison sentence