Brothers Skvortsov and Tibiy Convicted

Aleksandr Skvortsov

Born: 1962 (Taganrog)

Biography: Worked as a welder

Married Larisa in 1983. They have two daughters

Larisa began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses and was baptized in 1996. Aleksandr was happy to learn about the Bible’s hope for a world free from injustice. Baptized in 1997

Previously convicted in 2015 and received a five-and-a-half-year suspended prison sentence

Personal Comments From Aleksandr’s Wife, Larisa

What is helping your husband to cope with the conditions in the pretrial detention center?

In the course of one year, Aleksandr was moved to 13 different cells. Even though it is not always easy for him to deal with his cellmates, he works very hard to get along with everyone. He often mentions that praying to Jehovah, reading his Bible, and reading the letters he receives helps him to remain strong spiritually. Being separated from his loved ones is the hardest part for him, but Jehovah is supplying him with inner peace.

How has this experience affected your relationship with Jehovah?

I have greater trust in Jehovah today than ever before. Seeing the support He provides me and my husband convinces me of His love for us. Experiencing the care of our brothers and sisters and knowing that they are praying for us moves me to tears.