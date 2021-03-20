Skip to content

Left: Brother Aleksandr Skvortsov. Right: Brother Valeriy Tibiy

JUNE 27, 2023
RUSSIA

Brothers Skvortsov and Tibiy Convicted

On June 20, 2023, the Taganrog City Court of the Rostov Region convicted Brothers Aleksandr Skvortsov and Valeriy Tibiy. Aleksandr was sentenced to seven years in prison. He has been in detention since December 7, 2021, and will remain in custody. Valeriy was given a six-year suspended prison sentence. He had been in detention since May 18, 2022, and was released from custody.

Profiles

We thank Jehovah for his loving care and guidance, which makes it possible for us to endure any trial that may come our way.—Psalm 5:12.

Time Line

  1. March 20, 2021

    Skvortsovs’ home searched

  2. December 7, 2021

    Skvortsovs’ home searched a second time along with 29 other homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Taganrog. He was criminally charged and was placed in temporary detention

  3. December 8, 2021

    Aleksandr placed in pretrial detention

  4. March 29, 2022

    Criminal case initiated against Valeriy

  5. March 31, 2022

    Investigators combined the cases against Aleksandr and Valeriy

  6. May 18, 2022

    Valeriy arrested and placed in temporary detention

  7. May 26, 2022

    Valeriy placed in pretrial detention

  8. December 6, 2022

    Criminal trial began

  9. June 20, 2023

    Aleksandr sentenced to seven years in prison. Valeriy given a six-year suspended prison sentence

a b During the preparation of this article, Brothers Skvortsov and Tibiy were in pretrial detention and it was not possible to obtain personal comments from them.

 

