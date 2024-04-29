The Bible Book of Matthew Released in Filipino Sign Language

Those in attendance applauding the release of the book of Matthew in Filipino Sign Language

On April 21, 2024, Brother Dean Jacek, a member of the Philippines Branch Committee, released the Bible book of Matthew in Filipino Sign Language during a special program held at the Philippines branch office in Quezon City. A total of 413 brothers and sisters attended the program in person. Another 3,998 tied in from around the country via videoconference. The release was immediately made available for download on jw.org and in the JW Library Sign Language app.

It is estimated that at least 500,000 people use Filipino Sign Language. The first Filipino Sign Language congregation was formed in Quezon City in 1999, and Bible publications were first translated into the language in 2011. Today, more than 3,000 brothers and sisters serve in 72 sign-language congregations and groups throughout the Philippines.

This is the first complete Bible book ever to be translated into Filipino Sign Language. One deaf brother commented: “Before this release, we only had certain verses from the book of Matthew available in our language. It was like having only some of the pieces of a large puzzle. But now, we can see the whole picture!” An elder serving in a Filipino Sign Language congregation added: “There are many principles in the book of Matthew that are beneficial to use when shepherding and building up the congregation. For example, Matthew 5:23, 24 urges us to seek peace with our brothers when disagreements arise. I thank Jehovah for making these vital lessons available in our language.”

We rejoice at the release of the book of Matthew in Filipino Sign Language, which will help many more honesthearted individuals to benefit from God’s Word.—Matthew 7:24, 25.