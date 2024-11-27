Skip to content

A flooded roadway in the province of Pangasinan, Philippines. Inset: A typhoon-damaged home in Cagayan Province

NOVEMBER 27, 2024
PHILIPPINES

Seven Consecutive Destructive Storms Pound the Philippines

Beginning in late September 2024, seven devastating tropical storms and typhoons—Krathon, Trami, Kong-rey, Yinxing, Toraji, Usagi, and Man-yi a—struck the Philippines over the course of just six weeks. On November 17, 2024, the most recent storm, Man-yi, brought wind gusts of over 305 kilometers per hour (190 mph), causing significant damage to homes and businesses. Some low-lying areas received more than 20 centimeters (8 in.) of heavy rainfall, which led to flooding and mudslides. Dangerous conditions in these areas forced hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate.

These powerful storms have impacted more than 12 million individuals throughout the country. Nearly 150 people have been injured, and at least 160 have been killed.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

Typhoon Krathon

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured

  • 2 homes sustained major damage

  • 12 homes sustained minor damage

  • 1 Kingdom Hall sustained minor damage

Tropical Storm Trami

Typhoon Kong-rey

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured

  • No Kingdom Halls were destroyed or damaged

Typhoons Yinxing and Toraji

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured

  • 329 publishers were displaced

  • 2 homes were destroyed

  • 14 homes sustained major damage

  • 96 homes sustained minor damage

  • No Kingdom Halls were destroyed or damaged

Typhoons Man-yi and Usagi

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured

  • 27 publishers were displaced

  • 10 homes were destroyed

  • 58 homes sustained major damage

  • 102 homes sustained minor damage

  • 12 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

Brothers and sisters preparing relief supplies at a Kingdom Hall in Apayao, Philippines

  • Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, branch representatives, circuit overseers, and local elders are overseeing efforts to provide practical assistance to those affected by these storms

  • 20 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts throughout the country

We are confident that Jehovah will continue providing comfort and ‘paying attention to the prayers’ of all those coping with the effects of these damaging storms throughout the Philippines.—Psalm 102:17.

a In the Philippines, these storms are referred to respectively as Julian, Kristine, Leon, Marce, Nika, Ofel, and Pepito.

 

