NOVEMBER 27, 2024
PHILIPPINES
Seven Consecutive Destructive Storms Pound the Philippines
Beginning in late September 2024, seven devastating tropical storms and typhoons—Krathon, Trami, Kong-rey, Yinxing, Toraji, Usagi, and Man-yi a—struck the Philippines over the course of just six weeks. On November 17, 2024, the most recent storm, Man-yi, brought wind gusts of over 305 kilometers per hour (190 mph), causing significant damage to homes and businesses. Some low-lying areas received more than 20 centimeters (8 in.) of heavy rainfall, which led to flooding and mudslides. Dangerous conditions in these areas forced hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate.
These powerful storms have impacted more than 12 million individuals throughout the country. Nearly 150 people have been injured, and at least 160 have been killed.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Typhoon Krathon
None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured
2 homes sustained major damage
12 homes sustained minor damage
1 Kingdom Hall sustained minor damage
Tropical Storm Trami
Please see the report previously published in the article “Tropical Storm Trami Lashes the Philippines”
Typhoon Kong-rey
None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured
No Kingdom Halls were destroyed or damaged
Typhoons Yinxing and Toraji
None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured
329 publishers were displaced
2 homes were destroyed
14 homes sustained major damage
96 homes sustained minor damage
No Kingdom Halls were destroyed or damaged
Typhoons Man-yi and Usagi
None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured
27 publishers were displaced
10 homes were destroyed
58 homes sustained major damage
102 homes sustained minor damage
12 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, branch representatives, circuit overseers, and local elders are overseeing efforts to provide practical assistance to those affected by these storms
20 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts throughout the country
We are confident that Jehovah will continue providing comfort and ‘paying attention to the prayers’ of all those coping with the effects of these damaging storms throughout the Philippines.—Psalm 102:17.
a In the Philippines, these storms are referred to respectively as Julian, Kristine, Leon, Marce, Nika, Ofel, and Pepito.