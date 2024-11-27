Seven Consecutive Destructive Storms Pound the Philippines

Beginning in late September 2024, seven devastating tropical storms and typhoons—Krathon, Trami, Kong-rey, Yinxing, Toraji, Usagi, and Man-yi —struck the Philippines over the course of just six weeks. On November 17, 2024, the most recent storm, Man-yi, brought wind gusts of over 305 kilometers per hour (190 mph), causing significant damage to homes and businesses. Some low-lying areas received more than 20 centimeters (8 in.) of heavy rainfall, which led to flooding and mudslides. Dangerous conditions in these areas forced hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate.

These powerful storms have impacted more than 12 million individuals throughout the country. Nearly 150 people have been injured, and at least 160 have been killed.