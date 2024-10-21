Tropical Storm Trami Lashes the Philippines

On October 21, 2024, Tropical Storm Trami carved a path of destruction across the Philippines. As the storm intensified over the northern part of the country, it brought destructive wind gusts of up to 160 kilometers per hour (99 mph). The storm’s heavy tropical rain and wind also led to extensive flooding and landslides, which damaged homes, roadways, and utility services. Of the over six million people living in the affected area, some one million were forced to evacuate. At least 126 people were killed.