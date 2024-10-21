OCTOBER 31, 2024
PHILIPPINES
Tropical Storm Trami Lashes the Philippines
On October 21, 2024, Tropical Storm Trami a carved a path of destruction across the Philippines. As the storm intensified over the northern part of the country, it brought destructive wind gusts of up to 160 kilometers per hour (99 mph). The storm’s heavy tropical rain and wind also led to extensive flooding and landslides, which damaged homes, roadways, and utility services. Of the over six million people living in the affected area, some one million were forced to evacuate. At least 126 people were killed.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Sadly, one sister was killed
747 publishers were displaced
7 homes were destroyed
24 homes sustained major damage
128 homes sustained minor damage
8 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are overseeing efforts to provide practical assistance to those affected by the storm
5 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to coordinate relief efforts
We are saddened by the death and destruction caused by this severe tropical storm. However, we continue to find comfort and hope in the Bible’s promise that such things will be done away with forever.—Isaiah 25:8.
a The storm is referred to as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine in the Philippines.