Book of Matthew Released in Phimbi

On August 13, 2023, Brother Charles Fonseca, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew in the Phimbi language. This is the first Bible book ever to be published in Phimbi. The release was announced to an audience of 3,055 at the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Regional Convention held in the village of Fingoe. Those in attendance received printed copies. A digital edition was also made available for download.

Phimbi is primarily spoken in the western part of the Mozambican province of Tete, close to the Zambia border. It is estimated that over 100,000 people speak Phimbi. There are 897 publishers in 20 Phimbi-language congregations and 2 groups in Mozambique. A representative of the Mozambique branch commented, “We are absolutely thrilled that our Phimbi-speaking brothers and sisters now have the book of Matthew in Phimbi.”

We rejoice with our Phimbi-speaking brothers and sisters in this wonderful gift that reassures them, along with all “mild-tempered” ones, of Jesus’ promise of future blessings.—Matthew 5:5.