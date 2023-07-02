The Book of Matthew Released in Kurdish Kurmanji and Kurdish Kurmanji (Caucasus)

At a program held in Tbilisi, Georgia, Brother Levani Kopaliani, a member of the Georgia Branch Committee, released the book of Matthew in Kurdish Kurmanji (Caucasus). Brothers and sisters in Aparan and Yerevan, Armenia, tied in via videoconference. Those in attendance received printed copies. A digital edition was also made available for download.

Kurdish Kurmanji and Kurdish Kurmanji (Caucasus) are similar languages but can differ in grammar and sentence structure. Additionally, while some words are spelled the same in both languages, they can have different meanings. Therefore, both translation teams cooperated closely to produce the book of Matthew in their respective languages. Commenting on the benefit of receiving this Bible book, one translator said: “For the many Kurds who thirst for the truth, this new translation will be as refreshing as drinking a glass of clean water.”

Along with our Kurdish Kurmanji- and Kurdish Kurmanji (Caucasus)-speaking brothers and sisters, we offer thanks and praise to Jehovah for opening the way for many more individuals to satisfy their spiritual need!—Matthew 5:3.