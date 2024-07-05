Hurricane Beryl Impacts Millions

On June 30, 2024, Category 3 Hurricane Beryl passed to the south of the island of Martinique, in the West Indies. The following day, the storm intensified to a Category 4 hurricane and made landfall in the Windward Islands, which include Barbados, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The next day, it pummeled Venezuela as a Category 5 hurricane. Then Beryl grazed the southern coast of Jamaica. On July 5, the powerful storm lashed Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula before impacting the southern United States.

Along the storm’s path, torrential rains and intense winds of up to 270 kilometers per hour (168 mph) damaged homes, businesses, and infrastructure. Several million people living in the affected areas remain without electricity, water, and other utilities. Reports indicate that over 30 people have died.