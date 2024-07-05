JULY 12, 2024
GLOBAL NEWS
Hurricane Beryl Impacts Millions
On June 30, 2024, Category 3 Hurricane Beryl passed to the south of the island of Martinique, in the West Indies. The following day, the storm intensified to a Category 4 hurricane and made landfall in the Windward Islands, which include Barbados, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The next day, it pummeled Venezuela as a Category 5 hurricane. Then Beryl grazed the southern coast of Jamaica. On July 5, the powerful storm lashed Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula before impacting the southern United States.
Along the storm’s path, torrential rains and intense winds of up to 270 kilometers per hour (168 mph) damaged homes, businesses, and infrastructure. Several million people living in the affected areas remain without electricity, water, and other utilities. Reports indicate that over 30 people have died.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Martinique (West Indies)
None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured
6 publishers were displaced
1 home was destroyed
1 home sustained major damage
1 home sustained minor damage
No Kingdom Halls were damaged or destroyed
Windward Islands
None of our brothers or sisters were killed
7 publishers suffered injuries
67 publishers were displaced
39 homes sustained major damage
31 homes sustained minor damage
1 Kingdom Hall was destroyed
1 Kingdom Hall sustained major damage
4 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Venezuela
None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured
30 publishers were evacuated
12 homes sustained major damage
9 homes sustained minor damage
1 Kingdom Hall sustained major damage
Jamaica
None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured
18 publishers were displaced
24 homes sustained major damage
75 homes sustained minor damage
19 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Mexico
None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured
320 publishers were evacuated but have since returned to their homes
11 homes sustained minor damage
No Kingdom Halls were damaged or destroyed
United States
None of our brothers or sisters were killed
6 publishers suffered injuries
242 publishers were displaced
4 homes were destroyed
33 homes sustained major damage
471 homes sustained minor damage
No Kingdom Halls were damaged or destroyed
Relief Efforts
Circuit overseers and local elders are providing assistance with spiritual and practical needs to all those in the affected areas. Additionally, six Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to oversee relief efforts.
Our prayer is that Jehovah will continue to be a comfort to all those trusting in him during this difficult time.—2 Corinthians 1:3, 4.