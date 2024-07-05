Skip to content

A satellite image of Hurricane Beryl over Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula on July 5, 2024

JULY 12, 2024
GLOBAL NEWS

Hurricane Beryl Impacts Millions

On June 30, 2024, Category 3 Hurricane Beryl passed to the south of the island of Martinique, in the West Indies. The following day, the storm intensified to a Category 4 hurricane and made landfall in the Windward Islands, which include Barbados, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The next day, it pummeled Venezuela as a Category 5 hurricane. Then Beryl grazed the southern coast of Jamaica. On July 5, the powerful storm lashed Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula before impacting the southern United States.

Along the storm’s path, torrential rains and intense winds of up to 270 kilometers per hour (168 mph) damaged homes, businesses, and infrastructure. Several million people living in the affected areas remain without electricity, water, and other utilities. Reports indicate that over 30 people have died.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

Martinique (West Indies)

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured

  • 6 publishers were displaced

  • 1 home was destroyed

  • 1 home sustained major damage

  • 1 home sustained minor damage

  • No Kingdom Halls were damaged or destroyed

A damaged Kingdom Hall in the Windward Islands

Windward Islands

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed

  • 7 publishers suffered injuries

  • 67 publishers were displaced

  • 39 homes sustained major damage

  • 31 homes sustained minor damage

  • 1 Kingdom Hall was destroyed

  • 1 Kingdom Hall sustained major damage

  • 4 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Venezuela

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured

  • 30 publishers were evacuated

  • 12 homes sustained major damage

  • 9 homes sustained minor damage

  • 1 Kingdom Hall sustained major damage

Jamaica

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured

  • 18 publishers were displaced

  • 24 homes sustained major damage

  • 75 homes sustained minor damage

  • 19 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Mexico

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured

  • 320 publishers were evacuated but have since returned to their homes

  • 11 homes sustained minor damage

  • No Kingdom Halls were damaged or destroyed

United States

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed

  • 6 publishers suffered injuries

  • 242 publishers were displaced

  • 4 homes were destroyed

  • 33 homes sustained major damage

  • 471 homes sustained minor damage

  • No Kingdom Halls were damaged or destroyed

Relief Efforts

Circuit overseers and local elders are providing assistance with spiritual and practical needs to all those in the affected areas. Additionally, six Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed to oversee relief efforts.

Our prayer is that Jehovah will continue to be a comfort to all those trusting in him during this difficult time.—2 Corinthians 1:3, 4.

 

