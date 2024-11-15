2024 “Declare the Good News!” Special Conventions Conclude in Santiago, Chile

The final “Declare the Good News!” Special Convention was held at the El Trébol Assembly Hall in Santiago, Chile, from October 18 to 20, 2024. A total of 9,140 were in attendance, and 59 were baptized. This was the second special convention held in Santiago this year and the last of 15 special conventions held worldwide between June and October 2024.

Attendees at the El Trébol Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Santiago, Chile

One of the 59 baptized at the final 2024 special convention in Santiago

In each special convention city, preparations for the arrival of brothers and sisters from around the globe began months in advance. In Chile, thousands of volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure that the 2,397 delegates from 16 lands received a warm welcome. Noting that many local volunteers adjusted their work schedules and personal routines to help, one sister remarked: “It does not feel like I made a sacrifice. I may be tired, but that is nothing compared to the unforgettable experiences and new friends I made.”

Describing his experience during the special convention in Santiago, a brother from the United States stated: “From the moment we arrived at the airport, the brothers and sisters showed such unbelievable love. It is hard for me to put into words.” A sister from Peru said: “This was my first special convention, and it surpassed all my expectations. Jehovah used it to strengthen and encourage me.”

Members of the Bethel family bidding farewell to visitors at the Chile branch, holding letters that spell out “See You in Paradise”

Together with our brothers and sisters worldwide, we thank Jehovah for blessing the 2024 “Declare the Good News!” Special Conventions and providing them as a means for his people to praise and honor his holy name!—Psalm 34:3.

Below is a photo gallery highlighting the love, joy, and unity experienced by our brothers and sisters at all 15 “Declare the Good News!” Special Conventions held in 2024.