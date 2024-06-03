2024 “Declare the Good News!” Special Conventions Begin in Guadeloupe

The first “Declare the Good News!” Special Convention will be held at the Vélodrome Amédée Détraux in Baie-Mahault, Guadeloupe, from June 7 to 9, 2024. In all, a total of 15 special conventions will be held between June and October 2024. This is the first time special conventions have been held since the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 special conventions.

Brothers and sisters from selected lands are invited as delegates to attend these special conventions. Many of these programs will be held in multiple languages, adding to the international flavor of these large gatherings. In Guadeloupe, for instance, the convention program will be presented simultaneously in English, French, Guadeloupean Creole, and Spanish.

Left: A family making cards and welcome signs for convention delegates. Right: Sisters sewing handkerchiefs with the Guadeloupe special convention logo

Much work is involved in preparing for these international delegates. For example, in Guadeloupe, over half of the 8,546 brothers and sisters serving there have volunteered to assist with preparations for the 1,500 brothers and sisters arriving from 11 countries. One sister, who volunteered with her husband, remarked: “This has been the best year of my life! I will remember it forever. Spending so much time joyfully working shoulder to shoulder with my brothers and sisters offers me a glimpse of what life will be like in the new world. I am so proud to be part of Jehovah’s organization!”

Along with our worldwide brotherhood, we are confident that the upcoming 2024 “Declare the Good News!” Special Conventions will further unite God’s people and bring glory and honor to our heavenly Father, Jehovah.—Philippians 1:27.