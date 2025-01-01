Eritrea Releases Pregnant Sister Saron Ghebru From Prison

On December 7, 2024, Sister Saron Ghebru was released from the Mai Serwa Prison in Eritrea. She is nine months pregnant with her first child and could give birth at any time. Saron and her husband, Fitsum, were among the over 20 men, women, and children arrested for attending a peaceful meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses in September 2024.

Sadly, a little over a month later, on November 1, 2024, four teenage Witnesses—Brothers Zesani Biniam and Ebenezer Yonas and Sisters Sidon and Horeb Tekeste—were arrested at school for respectfully refusing to contribute to a political fund. They are currently imprisoned at the Mai Serwa Prison. Then, on November 22, 50-year-old Sister Almaz Gebrehiwot was arrested for refusing to join the country’s political party.

Currently, there are 68 brothers and sisters imprisoned in Eritrea. At least ten of those imprisoned are over the age of 70, including 85-year-old Sister Letebrhan Tesfay. Additionally, Saron’s brother Henok has been imprisoned for nearly 20 years without ever being charged or given a trial. Efforts to secure the release of all these brothers and sisters are ongoing.

As a united spiritual family, we are relieved and comforted to learn of Saron’s release. We pray that our heavenly Father, Jehovah, continues to provide courage, strength, and wisdom to all of our faithful brothers and sisters who are still in prison in Eritrea.—Psalm 91:1.