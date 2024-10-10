Raid Leads to Mass Arrest of Witnesses in Eritrea

On September 27, 2024, Eritrean authorities raided a private home where a peaceful meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses was being held. The police made 24 arrests: 6 brothers, 16 sisters, and 2 minor children. Three days later, the authorities returned and arrested the 85-year-old sister who lives in the home. The 2 minor children were later released, while the 23 adults were transferred to the Mai Serwa Prison.

There are now 63 of Jehovah’s Witnesses in prison for their faith in Eritrea, including 10 who are over 70 years of age. None of these brothers and sisters, including those arbitrarily arrested in this raid, have ever been charged with or convicted of a crime.

These events are the latest chapter in the long history of persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Eritrea. Almost 30 years ago, on October 25, 1994, the president of Eritrea revoked the citizenship of all of Jehovah’s Witnesses born there. Particularly since then, our brothers and sisters have faced intense persecution and unjust imprisonment.

We are deeply troubled and saddened by these latest developments. As we prayerfully “keep in mind those in prison” in Eritrea, we remain confident that Jehovah will continue supplying them comfort, endurance, and strength.—Hebrews 13:3.