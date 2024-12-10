Over 1,700 Bible Studies Requested During Special Preaching Campaign in Isolated Parts of Cameroon

From May to September 2024, over 1,000 of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Cameroon participated in a special preaching initiative to reach people in isolated parts of the country. It is estimated that 40 percent of Cameroon’s population live in remote areas. As a result of the campaign, over 1,700 individuals requested a Bible study.

Omende, Cameroon

In the town of Ombessa, two sisters started a conversation with a man who suffers from a chronic illness. After he expressed his frustration at being unable to find suitable medical treatment, our sisters shared Jehovah’s promise at Revelation 21:3, 4. “How is something like that possible?” asked the man. The Witnesses then read Daniel 2:44 and explained that God’s Kingdom is the only solution to mankind’s problems. Eager to learn more, the man readily accepted the offer of a Bible study.

Two sisters in the door-to-door ministry in Löwe spoke briefly with a woman about the hope for those who have died. When they returned a few days later to continue the conversation, they were pleasantly surprised to learn that the woman had invited two of her friends to join the discussion. All three women were excited to learn more about the Bible’s promises. After considering lesson 02 from the Enjoy Life Forever! brochure, the women said that they wanted to continue studying the Bible with the Witnesses.

Bafou, Cameroon

In Mouanko, our sisters struck up a conversation with a woman in the village store. Overhearing them, an older man joined in. The sisters offered to demonstrate our Bible study course to both individuals and invited them to attend a congregation meeting. The sisters were delighted to see the woman and her two children at the meeting that weekend. They were also pleased to see the older man in attendance. All four enjoyed the program and promised to visit the Kingdom Hall again.

We appreciate our brothers and sisters in Cameroon for their diligent efforts to reach “all sorts of people” with the good news of God’s Kingdom.—1 Timothy 2:4.