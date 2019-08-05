Earthquakes Rattle Philippines

On July 27, 2019, two earthquakes ravaged the small island of Itbayat in the Philippines, some 690 kilometers (430 mi) north of Manila. The earthquakes registered at 5.4 and 6.4 in magnitude, killed 9 people, injured 64, and destroyed 266 homes. Officials report that 2,968 people were affected by the earthquakes.

None of our brothers were killed in the earthquakes. However, one sister suffered a minor injury. Also, two homes of our brothers were heavily damaged.

The branch office set up a Disaster Relief Committee, and it is facilitating the purchase and distribution of basic supplies such as food and water. Representatives from the branch office will be visiting the affected brothers and sisters to provide spiritual comfort and practical assistance.

We pray for our brothers and sisters affected by the recent earthquakes. We know that Jehovah, “the God of all comfort,” will continue to care for our brothers’ needs.—2 Corinthians 1:3.