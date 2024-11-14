Wildfire Blazes Near World Headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses in New York, U.S.A.

On November 9, 2024, a wildfire broke out approximately two kilometers (1.2 mi) northwest of the World Headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Warwick, New York, U.S.A. This slow-moving wildfire has already burned some 2,000 hectares (5,000 acres) of land. Local officials expect the fire threat to persist until the area receives significant rainfall.

Currently, there is no imminent danger to the various Bethel facilities in the area, including Warwick, the Ramapo construction site, and the broadcast studio in nearby Tuxedo Park. However, our brothers are remaining vigilant and taking practical steps to protect the Bethel family along with the facilities. (Proverbs 22:3) Brother Luke Saladino, who serves as a member of the United States Branch Committee, noted: “After the wildfire broke out, we immediately established a 24-hour fire watch at Warwick. Emergency Response Teams were assigned to clear away brush near the property, water down the green roofs on our buildings, and take other preventive measures. We also encouraged the Warwick Bethel family members to have their emergency go bags ready and to be prepared to evacuate if necessary. Thankfully, however, there has been no call to evacuate thus far.”

Several brothers watering down wooded areas on the Warwick property as a preventive measure. Inset: A helicopter collecting water from nearby Blue Lake to drop on the wildfire

Firefighters and emergency crews from surrounding areas are working tirelessly to contain the fire. Out of appreciation, several departments at Bethel are coordinating efforts to provide food, drinking water, and other supplies for those fighting the wildfire. Brother Saladino added: “We thank these men and women for their hard work in behalf of us and our neighbors under these dangerous conditions.”

We will continue praying for Jehovah to provide “practical wisdom and thinking ability” to all those contending with this wildfire.—Proverbs 3:21.