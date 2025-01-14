Multiple Wildfires Scorch Southern California, U.S.A.

On January 7, 2025, three large wildfires began burning in the mountains outside of Los Angeles, California, U.S.A. Over the next two days, at least three more wildfires erupted in the region. A combination of drought conditions and strong desert winds reaching as high as 160 kilometers per hour (100 mph) caused the fires to spread rapidly.

These fires have now burned over 16,000 hectares (40,000 acres) of land. Some 12,000 structures, including homes and businesses, have been destroyed. More than 130,000 people are under evacuation orders, and hundreds of thousands are without electricity. Officials report that at least 24 people have been killed.

The combined figures below are from preliminary reports from the affected areas.