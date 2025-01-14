JANUARY 14, 2025
UNITED STATES
Multiple Wildfires Scorch Southern California, U.S.A.
On January 7, 2025, three large wildfires began burning in the mountains outside of Los Angeles, California, U.S.A. Over the next two days, at least three more wildfires erupted in the region. a A combination of drought conditions and strong desert winds reaching as high as 160 kilometers per hour (100 mph) caused the fires to spread rapidly.
These fires have now burned over 16,000 hectares (40,000 acres) of land. Some 12,000 structures, including homes and businesses, have been destroyed. More than 130,000 people are under evacuation orders, and hundreds of thousands are without electricity. Officials report that at least 24 people have been killed.
The combined figures below are from preliminary reports from the affected areas.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters have been killed or injured
1,068 publishers have been displaced
83 homes have been destroyed
3 homes have sustained major damage
12 homes have sustained minor damage
No Kingdom Halls have been destroyed or damaged
Relief Efforts
Along with offering spiritual comfort and support, circuit overseers and local elders are overseeing efforts to provide practical assistance to those affected by the wildfires. Additionally, a member of the Branch Committee traveled to the area to provide encouragement to our brothers and sisters
2 Kingdom Halls are temporarily being used as relief centers
A Disaster Relief Committee has been appointed to coordinate relief efforts
We continue to pray for our brothers and all those affected by these wildfires and eagerly look to God’s promise of a future when natural disasters and their terrible consequences will be no more.—Revelation 21:4.
a On January 7, 2025, the Eaton, Hurst, and Palisades fires formed, followed by the Lidia and Sunset fires on January 8 and the Kenneth fire on January 9.