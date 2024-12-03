Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

The North Production Building at the Britain branch, which houses the expanded audio and video studios. Inset: A brother preparing to film a scene in the new studio

DECEMBER 3, 2024
UNITED KINGDOM

Expanded Audio and Video Production Facilities Open at Britain Branch

Expanded Audio and Video Production Facilities Open at Britain Branch

On September 7, 2024, the Britain Regional Video Team (RVT) began filming in the newly expanded video production facilities at the branch in Chelmsford, England. This new construction project added a second filming studio, a dedicated audio recording studio, and an editing suite to the existing site. Over 90 brothers and sisters worked as part of the construction team.

The addition of a second filming studio allows for simultaneous work on two separate projects. However, this requires that each studio be fully soundproof. This was accomplished by using a combination of cement board along with acoustic plasterboard and paneling in the internal and external studio walls. Additional work went into designing a low-velocity air handling system and specialized flooring to further reduce the effects of unwanted noise.

Clockwise from top left: Installing soundproof paneling in the ceiling of the filming studio. Measuring a piece of ductwork for the HVAC system. Applying plaster to the walls of the audio studio entrance

Brother Paul Norton, a member of the Britain Branch Committee, remarked: “The expanded facilities are an exciting addition. They will help the RVT to increase production of high-quality audio and video content. It is a privilege to support ‘the faithful and discreet slave’ as they provide spiritual food for the entire brotherhood.”—Matthew 24:45.

An audio engineer and vocal coach working with a brother to produce an audio recording

We are grateful for the hard work that has gone into this construction project. And we are confident that the Bible-based material produced there will help us to draw closer to Jehovah, our Grand Instructor, while bringing him praise.—Isaiah 30:20.

 

NEWS RELEASES

Expanded Audio and Video Production Facilities Open at Britain Branch

English
Expanded Audio and Video Production Facilities Open at Britain Branch
https://cms-imgp.jw-cdn.org/img/p/702024229/univ/art/702024229_univ_sqr_xl.jpg