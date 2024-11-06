Devastating Flash Floods Pummel Southeastern Spain

On October 29, 2024, torrential rains unexpectedly inundated parts of southeastern Spain. Several areas in the province of Valencia reported receiving a year’s worth of rainfall in just eight hours. For example, the town of Turis received some 64 centimeters (25 in.) of rain. Destructive flooding and landslides covered many towns in mud and washed away roads and bridges. Thousands remain without access to food, water, and electricity. At least 217 people were killed, and many are still reported missing.