Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

NOVEMBER 6, 2024
SPAIN

Devastating Flash Floods Pummel Southeastern Spain

Devastating Flash Floods Pummel Southeastern Spain

On October 29, 2024, torrential rains unexpectedly inundated parts of southeastern Spain. Several areas in the province of Valencia reported receiving a year’s worth of rainfall in just eight hours. For example, the town of Turis received some 64 centimeters (25 in.) of rain. Destructive flooding and landslides covered many towns in mud and washed away roads and bridges. Thousands remain without access to food, water, and electricity. At least 217 people were killed, and many are still reported missing.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • Sadly, a 77-year-old sister was killed

  • 19 publishers have been evacuated or are displaced

  • 1 home was destroyed

  • 21 homes sustained major damage

  • 27 homes sustained minor damage

  • 157 publishers lost their personal vehicles in the flooding

  • 3 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage

Relief Efforts

  • Along with offering spiritual comfort and emotional support, arrangements for practical assistance are being made by branch representatives, circuit overseers, and local elders

  • A Disaster Relief Committee has been appointed to coordinate relief efforts

  • In safer areas, brothers and sisters have lovingly opened their homes to provide temporary accommodations to fellow believers affected by the flooding

Our hearts go out to all those affected by the catastrophic flooding in Spain. We find comfort and courage in the Bible’s promise that in times of distress, all those who make Jehovah their strength and might will “feel no dread.”—Isaiah 12:2.

You May Also Like

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Do Jehovah’s Witnesses Assist With Disaster Relief?

Learn how we provide practical disaster relief assistance for fellow believers as well as others.

NEWS RELEASES

Devastating Flash Floods Pummel Southeastern Spain

English
Devastating Flash Floods Pummel Southeastern Spain
https://cms-imgp.jw-cdn.org/img/p/702024262/univ/art/702024262_univ_sqr_xl.jpg