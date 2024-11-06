NOVEMBER 6, 2024
SPAIN
Devastating Flash Floods Pummel Southeastern Spain
On October 29, 2024, torrential rains unexpectedly inundated parts of southeastern Spain. Several areas in the province of Valencia reported receiving a year’s worth of rainfall in just eight hours. For example, the town of Turis received some 64 centimeters (25 in.) of rain. Destructive flooding and landslides covered many towns in mud and washed away roads and bridges. Thousands remain without access to food, water, and electricity. At least 217 people were killed, and many are still reported missing.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Sadly, a 77-year-old sister was killed
19 publishers have been evacuated or are displaced
1 home was destroyed
21 homes sustained major damage
27 homes sustained minor damage
157 publishers lost their personal vehicles in the flooding
3 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage
Relief Efforts
Along with offering spiritual comfort and emotional support, arrangements for practical assistance are being made by branch representatives, circuit overseers, and local elders
A Disaster Relief Committee has been appointed to coordinate relief efforts
In safer areas, brothers and sisters have lovingly opened their homes to provide temporary accommodations to fellow believers affected by the flooding
Our hearts go out to all those affected by the catastrophic flooding in Spain. We find comfort and courage in the Bible’s promise that in times of distress, all those who make Jehovah their strength and might will “feel no dread.”—Isaiah 12:2.