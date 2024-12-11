DECEMBER 11, 2024
SOUTH AFRICA
South Africa Branch Completes Two Major Renovation Projects
The South Africa branch recently completed major renovation projects on the five-story office building and the main services building at their facilities in Krugersdorp. Both buildings have been in use since 1987.
Office Building
Beginning in September 2022, a small team from the South Africa Branch Construction Department began to work closely with a contractor on the renovation. Those working in the office building were relocated to other areas of the branch or worked from their personal rooms for the duration of the project.
The renovation included a complete remodel of the lobby and reception area and installation of new, energy-efficient utility systems throughout the building. Additionally, to make better use of space, the renovated design includes shared workspaces, which allow for greater collaboration and provide access to natural light and external views. Where enclosed offices are needed, demountable office partitions are used, making future reconfigurations easier and more cost-effective.
Main Services Building
A total of 320 brothers and sisters, including many who traveled from other countries, assisted with renovating the main services building. Work on this building included a full renovation of the two dining rooms and the addition of a new food storage and supply area. They also modernized the building’s electrical and mechanical systems.
We rejoice with our brothers and sisters in South Africa and thank Jehovah for aiding the many self-sacrificing volunteers in successfully completing these projects.—Proverbs 16:3.