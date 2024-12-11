South Africa Branch Completes Two Major Renovation Projects

Beginning in September 2022, a small team from the South Africa Branch Construction Department began to work closely with a contractor on the renovation. Those working in the office building were relocated to other areas of the branch or worked from their personal rooms for the duration of the project.

The renovation included a complete remodel of the lobby and reception area and installation of new, energy-efficient utility systems throughout the building. Additionally, to make better use of space, the renovated design includes shared workspaces, which allow for greater collaboration and provide access to natural light and external views. Where enclosed offices are needed, demountable office partitions are used, making future reconfigurations easier and more cost-effective.