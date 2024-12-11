Skip to content

The renovated lobby of the office building at the South Africa branch. Inset: The exterior of the office building

DECEMBER 11, 2024
SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa Branch Completes Two Major Renovation Projects

The South Africa branch recently completed major renovation projects on the five-story office building and the main services building at their facilities in Krugersdorp. Both buildings have been in use since 1987.

Office Building

Beginning in September 2022, a small team from the South Africa Branch Construction Department began to work closely with a contractor on the renovation. Those working in the office building were relocated to other areas of the branch or worked from their personal rooms for the duration of the project.

The renovation included a complete remodel of the lobby and reception area and installation of new, energy-efficient utility systems throughout the building. Additionally, to make better use of space, the renovated design includes shared workspaces, which allow for greater collaboration and provide access to natural light and external views. Where enclosed offices are needed, demountable office partitions are used, making future reconfigurations easier and more cost-effective.

Left: Sisters finishing concrete outside the main services building. Right: One of the newly renovated dining rooms in the main services building

Main Services Building

A total of 320 brothers and sisters, including many who traveled from other countries, assisted with renovating the main services building. Work on this building included a full renovation of the two dining rooms and the addition of a new food storage and supply area. They also modernized the building’s electrical and mechanical systems.

Some of the international group of volunteers who worked on the renovation project. Nearly half of the volunteers on this project were sisters

We rejoice with our brothers and sisters in South Africa and thank Jehovah for aiding the many self-sacrificing volunteers in successfully completing these projects.—Proverbs 16:3.

 

