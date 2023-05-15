MAY 15, 2023
RWANDA
Heavy Rains Cause Floods and Landslides in Western Rwanda
Heavy rainfall on May 2 and 3, 2023, caused flooding and landslides in Western Rwanda. As a result, more than 130 people have been killed and thousands have been displaced from their homes. The flooding and landslides have destroyed crops, homes, bridges, and roads.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured
51 homes were destroyed
43 homes sustained major damage
2 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
3 Disaster Relief Committees were appointed to organize relief efforts and provide practical assistance
Branch Committee members, circuit overseers, and local elders are providing spiritual support to those living in the affected areas
We pray that Jehovah will continue to sustain our brothers and sisters in Rwanda who are going through “times of distress.”—Psalm 46:1.