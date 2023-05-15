Skip to content

MAY 15, 2023
RWANDA

Heavy Rains Cause Floods and Landslides in Western Rwanda

Heavy rainfall on May 2 and 3, 2023, caused flooding and landslides in Western Rwanda. As a result, more than 130 people have been killed and thousands have been displaced from their homes. The flooding and landslides have destroyed crops, homes, bridges, and roads.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed or injured

  • 51 homes were destroyed

  • 43 homes sustained major damage

  • 2 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  • 3 Disaster Relief Committees were appointed to organize relief efforts and provide practical assistance

  • Branch Committee members, circuit overseers, and local elders are providing spiritual support to those living in the affected areas

We pray that Jehovah will continue to sustain our brothers and sisters in Rwanda who are going through “times of distress.”—Psalm 46:1.

