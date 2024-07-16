Vasiliy Meleshko Released From Russian Prison

On July 12, 2024, Brother Vasiliy Meleshko was released from prison. He was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison in 2021.

While incarcerated, Vasiliy was transferred to at least seven different facilities. On one occasion, Vasiliy’s wife, Zoya, was not informed of his whereabouts for nearly a month. This was especially troubling because of his various health problems.

Zoya commented on what enabled her and Vasiliy to endure being separated: “We recognized that Satan would be very happy if we allowed this situation to damage our marriage and to weaken us spiritually.” Zoya continued: “With this in mind, Vasiliy and I did everything we could to keep our relationship with each other and with Jehovah strong and intact. Vasiliy wrote me very tender letters that reassured me of his love, and he never missed an opportunity to build me up spiritually.”

We are grateful to know that Vasiliy is reunited with Zoya and their loved ones. As we continue to pray for our brothers and sisters who remain imprisoned for their faith, we are confident that Jehovah will sustain us through all of our tribulations.—Psalm 55:22.