Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Sister Yelena Chernykh

MARCH 21, 2024 | UPDATED: APRIL 12, 2024
RUSSIA

UPDATE—SISTER CONVICTED | “Jehovah Never Wavers”

UPDATE—SISTER CONVICTED | “Jehovah Never Wavers”

On April 12, 2024, the Tsentralniy District Court of Prokopyevsk in the Kemerovo Region convicted Sister Yelena Chernykh and imposed a suspended prison sentence of three years. She is not required to go to prison at this time.

Profile

We are comforted to know that Jehovah “does not vary or change” but will continue to provide “every good gift and every perfect present” to help us to endure even the most difficult trials.—James 1:17.

Time Line

  1. July 12, 2020

    Home searched. Both Yelena and Yuriy interrogated

  2. May 25, 2023

    Criminal case initiated

  3. August 15, 2023

    Placed under travel restrictions

  4. October 9, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

You May Also Like

NEWS RELEASES

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

UPDATE—SISTER CONVICTED | “Jehovah Never Wavers”

English
UPDATE—SISTER CONVICTED | “Jehovah Never Wavers”
https://cms-imgp.jw-cdn.org/img/p/702024067/univ/art/702024067_univ_sqr_xl.jpg