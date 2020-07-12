MARCH 21, 2024 | UPDATED: APRIL 12, 2024
RUSSIA
UPDATE—SISTER CONVICTED | “Jehovah Never Wavers”
On April 12, 2024, the Tsentralniy District Court of Prokopyevsk in the Kemerovo Region convicted Sister Yelena Chernykh and imposed a suspended prison sentence of three years. She is not required to go to prison at this time.
Profile
We are comforted to know that Jehovah “does not vary or change” but will continue to provide “every good gift and every perfect present” to help us to endure even the most difficult trials.—James 1:17.
Time Line
July 12, 2020
Home searched. Both Yelena and Yuriy interrogated
May 25, 2023
Criminal case initiated
August 15, 2023
Placed under travel restrictions
October 9, 2023
Criminal trial began