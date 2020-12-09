Skip to content

Brother Dmitriy Ignatov and his wife, Darya

JUNE 12, 2024 | UPDATED: JULY 25, 2024
RUSSIA

UPDATE—BROTHER CONVICTED | “Serving Jehovah Together as a Team”

On July 24, 2024, the Sovietskiy District Court of the City of Oryol convicted Brother Dmitriy Ignatov and sentenced him to two years of forced labor in a correctional facility. He will be required to live in the facility and perform work at an assigned location in the community. During the term of this sentence, 5 percent of his salary will be confiscated by the government.

Profile

We are grateful for the example of Dmitriy and Darya that reminds us that if we ‘keep our minds fixed on the things above,’ we are sure to maintain our spiritual balance even while under trial.—Colossians 3:2.

Time Line

  1. December 9, 2020

    Home searched

  2. October 28, 2021

    Criminal case initiated

  3. September 13, 2023

    Home searched again

  4. March 4, 2024

    Criminal trial began

 

NEWS RELEASES

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

