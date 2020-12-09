UPDATE—BROTHER CONVICTED | “Serving Jehovah Together as a Team”

Dmitriy Ignatov

Born: 1997 (Oryol)

Biography: Works as a freight handler

Dmitriy’s mother began to study the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses when he was ten years old. Dmitriy was baptized in 2017

Married Darya in 2020

Personal Comments

How has your wife supported you during this difficult time?

I am so grateful to Jehovah for giving me such a precious companion as my wife, Darya. Although this situation is challenging and at times frightening for her, she has never wavered in her support. My ability to provide for us was limited due to the restrictions placed on me by the courts, which caused me some concern. But Darya reassured me that we have everything we need. While we have lost some material things, like our laptops and phones, we have not lost Jehovah’s love. We are confident that by serving Jehovah together as a team, we can overcome any difficulties.