JUNE 12, 2024 | UPDATED: JULY 25, 2024
RUSSIA
UPDATE—BROTHER CONVICTED | “Serving Jehovah Together as a Team”
On July 24, 2024, the Sovietskiy District Court of the City of Oryol convicted Brother Dmitriy Ignatov and sentenced him to two years of forced labor in a correctional facility. He will be required to live in the facility and perform work at an assigned location in the community. During the term of this sentence, 5 percent of his salary will be confiscated by the government.
Profile
We are grateful for the example of Dmitriy and Darya that reminds us that if we ‘keep our minds fixed on the things above,’ we are sure to maintain our spiritual balance even while under trial.—Colossians 3:2.
Time Line
December 9, 2020
Home searched
October 28, 2021
Criminal case initiated
September 13, 2023
Home searched again
March 4, 2024
Criminal trial began