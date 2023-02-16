Three Sisters Convicted in Republic of Kalmykia, Russia

Tsagan Khalgaeva

Born: 1978 (Lagan, Republic of Kalmykia)

Biography: Worked as a seamstress

Searched various religions for answers to her questions. Began studying with Jehovah’s Witnesses and found satisfying answers in the Bible

Baptized in 2004

Personal Comments

What are you especially grateful for during this difficult time?

I cherish the prayers my brothers and sisters offer in my behalf. Sometimes, when I am discouraged, I feel as though all I can do is sigh in prayer to Jehovah. Finding the right words can be difficult. But I know that others are also praying for me, and I can see how Jehovah is answering these prayers. This motivates me to pray more specifically for others as well. The support that we can give one another is so comforting, as it reminds me that we are all in this together.