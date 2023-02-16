JUNE 28, 2024
RUSSIA
Three Sisters Convicted in Republic of Kalmykia, Russia
On June 24, 2024, the Elista City Court of the Republic of Kalmykia convicted Sisters Tsagan Khalgaeva, Yekaterina Menkova, and Kishta Tutinova. Tsagan and Yekaterina were each given a two-year suspended prison sentence. Kishta was given a three-year suspended prison sentence. They are not required to go to prison at this time.
We appreciate these modern-day examples of faith. And we are grateful to know that Jehovah takes notice of all our trials and will reward our faithfulness.—Psalm 37:18.
Time Line
February 16, 2023
Criminal case initiated against Kishta
February 28, 2023
Homes searched. Kishta sent to a temporary detention facility
March 1, 2023
Tsagan dismissed from her job due to the notoriety of her criminal case. Kishta released from temporary detention and placed under house arrest
July 21, 2023
Kishta released from house arrest
December 19, 2023
Criminal case initiated against Yekaterina and Tsagan. Both placed under travel restrictions
February 9, 2024
Kishta placed under travel restrictions
April 1, 2024
Criminal trial began
June 24, 2024
Convicted and given suspended prison sentences