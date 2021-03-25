NOVEMBER 21, 2023
RUSSIA
Suspended Sentences Imposed on Four Witnesses in Tula, Russia
On November 20, 2023, the Proletarskiy District Court of Tula convicted Brothers Yevgeniy Godunov and Gurami Labadze and Sisters Yuliya Popkova and Anzhela Putivskaya. Yevgeniy and Gurami each received a suspended prison sentence of six years and six months. Yuliya and Anzhela each received a suspended prison sentence of two years and six months. They are not required to go to prison at this time.
The examples of these brothers and sisters convince us that by relying on Jehovah and following the examples of faith found in the Scriptures, we too will find comfort and hope.—Romans 15:4.
Time Line
March 25, 2021
Criminal case initiated
April 13, 2021
Homes searched. Anzhela and Yuliya detained
April 14, 2021
Anzhela and Yuliya sent to a pretrial detention center. Yevgeniy detained and charged. Gurami placed under house arrest
April 16, 2021
Yevgeniy sent to a pretrial detention center
May 20, 2021
Anzhela, Yevgeniy, and Yuliya released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest
July 22, 2021
Anzhela, Yevgeniy, and Yuliya released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions
July 23, 2021
Gurami released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions
May 11, 2023
Criminal trial began
November 20, 2023
Convicted and given suspended prison sentences