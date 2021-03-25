Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Top row, left to right: Brothers Yevgeniy Godunov and Gurami Labadze

Bottom row, left to right: Sisters Yuliya Popkova and Anzhela Putivskaya

NOVEMBER 21, 2023
RUSSIA

Suspended Sentences Imposed on Four Witnesses in Tula, Russia

Suspended Sentences Imposed on Four Witnesses in Tula, Russia

On November 20, 2023, the Proletarskiy District Court of Tula convicted Brothers Yevgeniy Godunov and Gurami Labadze and Sisters Yuliya Popkova and Anzhela Putivskaya. Yevgeniy and Gurami each received a suspended prison sentence of six years and six months. Yuliya and Anzhela each received a suspended prison sentence of two years and six months. They are not required to go to prison at this time.

Profiles

The examples of these brothers and sisters convince us that by relying on Jehovah and following the examples of faith found in the Scriptures, we too will find comfort and hope.—Romans 15:4.

Time Line

  1. March 25, 2021

    Criminal case initiated

  2. April 13, 2021

    Homes searched. Anzhela and Yuliya detained

  3. April 14, 2021

    Anzhela and Yuliya sent to a pretrial detention center. Yevgeniy detained and charged. Gurami placed under house arrest

  4. April 16, 2021

    Yevgeniy sent to a pretrial detention center

  5. May 20, 2021

    Anzhela, Yevgeniy, and Yuliya released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest

  6. July 22, 2021

    Anzhela, Yevgeniy, and Yuliya released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions

  7. July 23, 2021

    Gurami released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions

  8. May 11, 2023

    Criminal trial began

  9. November 20, 2023

    Convicted and given suspended prison sentences

 

You May Also Like

NEWS RELEASES

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

Suspended Sentences Imposed on Four Witnesses in Tula, Russia

English
Suspended Sentences Imposed on Four Witnesses in Tula, Russia
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702023181/univ/art/702023181_univ_sqr_xl.jpg