Suspended Sentences Imposed on Four Witnesses in Tula, Russia

Yevgeniy Godunov

Born: 1986 (Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Territory)

Biography: Works repairing computers and televisions

Raised as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses by his mother and grandmother. Baptized in 2001

Married Yelena in 2012

Personal Comments

What lesson did you learn while in the pretrial detention center?

I thought about the time Joseph was put in prison. Genesis 39:23 says: “Jehovah was with Joseph and Jehovah made whatever he did successful.” During my time there, it became very clear to me that if I have a close relationship with Jehovah, I can make the best of whatever circumstance I am in. As it says at Ecclesiastes 8:12: “It will turn out well for those who fear the true God, because they fear him.”