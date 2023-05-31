JULY 31, 2024
RUSSIA
Sister Yuliya Globa Given Suspended Prison Sentence
On June 25, 2024, the Unechenskiy District Court of the Bryansk Region convicted Sister Yuliya Globa. She was given a suspended prison sentence of two years and six months. She is not required to go to prison at this time.
Profile
We are grateful to know that we too can ‘pour out our hearts before Jehovah,’ confident that he will be our refuge.—Psalm 62:7, 8.
Time Line
May 31, 2023
Criminal case initiated
June 22, 2023
Home searched. Yuliya and Ernst interrogated
September 28, 2023
Placed under travel restrictions
January 31, 2024
Criminal trial began
June 25, 2024
Convicted and given a suspended prison sentence of two years and six months