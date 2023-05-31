Sister Yuliya Globa Given Suspended Prison Sentence

Yuliya Globa

Born: 1982 (Ukraine)

Biography: Worked as an English teacher

Was troubled by not knowing what happens when we die. The answers she received from the Bible provided her comfort. Yuliya and her two younger sisters were baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2003

Married Ernst in 2018

Personal Comments

What helps you to remain close to Jehovah during this challenging time?

A brother once reminded my husband, Ernst, and me that this persecution is not a legal battle but a spiritual one. And Jehovah considers us victorious as long as we continue to endure. Thinking about my situation from that perspective gives me confidence and peace of mind. I feel proud to take my stand for Jehovah.

Prayer also helps me. Every evening, I make a list of blessings I experienced that day. Then I take time to thank Jehovah for these expressions of his love as I pour out my heart to him. This reassures me that Jehovah is always nearby, stooping down and embracing me with his loving arms.