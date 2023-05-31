Skip to content

Sister Yuliya Globa

JULY 31, 2024
RUSSIA

Sister Yuliya Globa Given Suspended Prison Sentence

On June 25, 2024, the Unechenskiy District Court of the Bryansk Region convicted Sister Yuliya Globa. She was given a suspended prison sentence of two years and six months. She is not required to go to prison at this time.

Profile

We are grateful to know that we too can ‘pour out our hearts before Jehovah,’ confident that he will be our refuge.—Psalm 62:7, 8.

Time Line

  1. May 31, 2023

    Criminal case initiated

  2. June 22, 2023

    Home searched. Yuliya and Ernst interrogated

  3. September 28, 2023

    Placed under travel restrictions

  4. January 31, 2024

    Criminal trial began

  5. June 25, 2024

    Convicted and given a suspended prison sentence of two years and six months

 

