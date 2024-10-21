Sister Nataliya Sharapova Released From Russian Prison

On October 4, 2024, Sister Nataliya Sharapova was released from prison in Russia. She was convicted and given a three-year prison sentence on July 10, 2024. Considering the nearly two years she spent in pretrial detention prior to her conviction, her sentence is now complete.

During her criminal trial, Nataliya stated before the court: “I have many loyal brothers and sisters who continue to assure me of their love. Jesus taught: ‘By this all will know that you are my disciples—if you have love among yourselves.’ (John 13:35) Love has been and will remain the basis of all my actions.”

As Nataliya and her family are reunited, we are confident that Jehovah will continue to demonstrate the power of his “loyal love” to her and all his faithful servants.—Psalm 59:16, 17.