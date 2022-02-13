Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Sister Vasilina Penskaya

OCTOBER 18, 2024
RUSSIA

“Jehovah Will Reward Me”

“Jehovah Will Reward Me”

The Vyselkovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Vasilina Penskaya. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We are grateful to know that Jehovah observes each of his servants facing persecution and assures them that ‘there is a reward for their activity.’—Jeremiah 31:16.

Time Line

  1. February 13, 2022

    Home searched

  2. May 23, 2023

    Criminal case initiated. Charged with discussing the Bible and participating in the peaceful religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Bank accounts blocked

  3. July 18, 2023

    Placed under travel restrictions

  4. January 31, 2024

    Criminal trial began

 

NEWS RELEASES

“Jehovah Will Reward Me”

English
“Jehovah Will Reward Me”
https://cms-imgp.jw-cdn.org/img/p/702024093/univ/art/702024093_univ_sqr_xl.jpg