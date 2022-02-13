OCTOBER 18, 2024
“Jehovah Will Reward Me”
The Vyselkovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Vasilina Penskaya. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
We are grateful to know that Jehovah observes each of his servants facing persecution and assures them that ‘there is a reward for their activity.’—Jeremiah 31:16.
Time Line
February 13, 2022
Home searched
May 23, 2023
Criminal case initiated. Charged with discussing the Bible and participating in the peaceful religious meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Bank accounts blocked
July 18, 2023
Placed under travel restrictions
January 31, 2024
Criminal trial began