Yelena Gadrshina

Born: 1958 (Bazarny Sygan, Ulyanovsk Region)

Biography: Worked as an accountant prior to retirement

She has one daughter

Began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses and was comforted to learn that God’s Kingdom would bring true peace. Baptized in 1999

Personal Comments

What helps you not to be afraid?

Psalm 74:22 provides a good reminder for me: “Rise up, O God, and plead your legal case.” It helps me to keep in mind that it is Jehovah’s name that is on trial, and he will help me to defend it. Also, maintaining the proper perspective about what is important in my life is vital to controlling my fear. The planets revolve around the sun, and as a result, everything works properly. The same is true for me. Because Jehovah is the center of my life, everything works out beautifully.