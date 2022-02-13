JUNE 3, 2024
RUSSIA
“Jehovah Is the Center of My Life”
The Vyselkovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Yelena Gadrshina. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
We are grateful to know that we, like Yelena, can count on Jehovah to support and defend us with his power.—Psalm 54:1, 2.
Time Line
February 13, 2022
Home searched. Electronic devices, bank cards, and personal records seized
June 15, 2023
Criminal case initiated
August 10, 2023
Interrogated and placed under travel restrictions
January 30, 2024
Criminal trial began