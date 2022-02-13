Skip to content

Sister Yelena Gadrshina

JUNE 3, 2024
RUSSIA

“Jehovah Is the Center of My Life”

The Vyselkovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Sister Yelena Gadrshina. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We are grateful to know that we, like Yelena, can count on Jehovah to support and defend us with his power.—Psalm 54:1, 2.

Time Line

  1. February 13, 2022

    Home searched. Electronic devices, bank cards, and personal records seized

  2. June 15, 2023

    Criminal case initiated

  3. August 10, 2023

    Interrogated and placed under travel restrictions

  4. January 30, 2024

    Criminal trial began

 

