Rimma Popova

Born: 1968 (Psyzh, Karachayevo-Circassian Republic)

Baptized: 2012

Background: Works as a housekeeping manager in a medical clinic. Has a son and a daughter

Charged with: Discussing the Bible

Spent almost 60 days under house arrest

Sentence: Suspended prison sentence of four years and six months

Personal Comments

What lesson have you learned by going through this persecution?

I have learned what it means to really trust in Jehovah. I thought I was doing that all along, but going through these trials, I realized I needed to develop an even deeper relationship with Jehovah. I tend to be a bit panicky and a little impatient. But I am learning not to rush to find a solution when difficulties arise. It is much better to wait on Jehovah and remember his words at Psalm 32:8: “I will give you insight and instruct you in the way you should go. I will give you advice with my eye upon you.” Things don’t always work out the way I imagine. But I am confident that Jehovah does not merely observe what is happening in my life. He is there to guide me through each step and help me understand what I need to do and how to do it.