Pavel Chemrov

Born: 1964 (Progress, Krasnoyarsk Territory)

Baptized: 2015

Background: Works as a driver. Only member of his family who is one of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Charged with: Discussing the Bible and the beliefs of Jehovah’s Witnesses with others

Sentence: Three-year suspended prison sentence

Personal Comments

What have you learned about Jehovah during this difficult experience?

Going through these trials has taught me that Jehovah is paying close attention to what is happening to me. I find myself praying more often, telling him everything that is weighing on me, and asking for the strength I need to endure. Jehovah always answers my prayers at exactly the right time. I am grateful he has allowed me to experience his love and care so personally.