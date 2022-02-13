JULY 8, 2024
RUSSIA
“I Can See the Blessings in My Life”
The Vyselkovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Viktor Spirichev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profile
We are grateful to know that we can depend on Jehovah’s undeserved kindness as we continue to ‘clothe ourselves with humility.’—1 Peter 5:5.
Time Line
February 13, 2022
Authorities searched at least 25 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Vyselki and Berezanskaya, including Viktor and Larisa’s home
May 23, 2023
Criminal case initiated. Accused of participating in the activities of an extremist organization. Bank accounts frozen
July 11, 2023
Interrogated by authorities
July 22, 2023
Interrogated a second time. Placed under travel restrictions
January 30, 2024
Criminal trial began