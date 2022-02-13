Viktor Spirichev

Born: 1980 (Samoded, Arkhangelsk Region)

Biography: Works in construction

Began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses after serving in the military. Impressed that all his questions were answered directly from God’s Word

Baptized in 2002

Married Larisa in 2009

Personal Comments

What has helped you to keep your mental and emotional balance?

When the persecution began, I had trouble coping with what was happening. After I analyzed how I was feeling, I realized that I was relying too much on myself and my own thinking. Instead of accepting that Jehovah was allowing this to happen, I kept trying to find a way out of the situation. I learned an important lesson from Ecclesiastes 7:16, where it says: “Do not be overly righteous, nor show yourself excessively wise.” I am grateful to Jehovah for helping me to change my attitude and to become more humble. Now, instead of being unnecessarily distracted by my own feelings or trying to justify myself, I am able to focus on my true motivation for serving Jehovah, which is my love for him. This has drawn me closer to Jehovah and has allowed me to endure without becoming bitter. I can see the blessings in my life more clearly.