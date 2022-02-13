Skip to content

Brother Viktor Spirichev

JULY 8, 2024
RUSSIA

“I Can See the Blessings in My Life”

The Vyselkovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brother Viktor Spirichev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profile

We are grateful to know that we can depend on Jehovah’s undeserved kindness as we continue to ‘clothe ourselves with humility.’—1 Peter 5:5.

Time Line

  1. February 13, 2022

    Authorities searched at least 25 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Vyselki and Berezanskaya, including Viktor and Larisa’s home

  2. May 23, 2023

    Criminal case initiated. Accused of participating in the activities of an extremist organization. Bank accounts frozen

  3. July 11, 2023

    Interrogated by authorities

  4. July 22, 2023

    Interrogated a second time. Placed under travel restrictions

  5. January 30, 2024

    Criminal trial began

 

