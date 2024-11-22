Roman Gumenyuk

Born: 1982 (Zalari, Irkutsk Region)

Baptized: 2003

Background: Works as an appliance repairman

Married Olesya in 2005. Both Roman’s father and Olesya’s father were imprisoned for their faith during the Soviet era

Charged with: Conducting meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses and discussing the Bible

Sentence: Five-year suspended prison sentence

Comments From Roman’s Final Statement in Court

For me, believing in and worshipping Jehovah God is like breathing. This persecution has been an attempt to figuratively cut off my oxygen by forcing me to renounce my best Friend, Jehovah. But I will not betray him. Like faithful Job, I say: “Until I die, I will not renounce my integrity!” (Job 27:5) This criminal case against me has changed nothing except that my faith and love for God have become even stronger. Regardless of what decision is made in my case, I am determined to remain one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.