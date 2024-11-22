NOVEMBER 22, 2024
“I Am Determined to Remain One of Jehovah’s Witnesses”
On November 19, 2024, the Korsakov City Court of the Sakhalin Region convicted Brother Roman Gumenyuk and imposed a suspended prison sentence of five years. He is not required to go to prison at this time.
We are grateful for Roman’s example of loyalty to Jehovah in the face of adversity. We are confident that Jehovah will bless Roman and all of us as we ‘rely on the power of God’ to endure.—2 Timothy 1:7, 8.