Brother Vitaliy Manuylov. Map: The trial took place in Barnaul, Russia

NOVEMBER 28, 2024
RUSSIA

“He Will Give Me Exactly What I Need”

On November 19, 2024, the Industrialniy District Court of the Altai Territory convicted Brother Vitaliy Manuylov and sentenced him to two years of forced labor. He will be required to live in a correctional facility and perform work at an assigned location in the community.

We are comforted to know that Jehovah listens and responds to our cries for help as we maintain our confidence in him.—1 John 5:14, 15.

 

NEWS RELEASES

