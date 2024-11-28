NOVEMBER 28, 2024
RUSSIA
“He Will Give Me Exactly What I Need”
“He Will Give Me Exactly What I Need”
On November 19, 2024, the Industrialniy District Court of the Altai Territory convicted Brother Vitaliy Manuylov and sentenced him to two years of forced labor. He will be required to live in a correctional facility and perform work at an assigned location in the community.
Profile
We are comforted to know that Jehovah listens and responds to our cries for help as we maintain our confidence in him.—1 John 5:14, 15.