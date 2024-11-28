Born: 1972

Baptized: 2000

Background: Worked as a plumber. Married Marina in 1994

Vitaliy is the only Witness in his family

Charged with: Participating in the meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Spent more than three months under house arrest

Sentence: Two years of forced labor

Personal Comments

What Bible verse has taken on greater meaning for you during this time?

I have thought a lot about the words found at Psalm 139:16: “Your eyes even saw me as an embryo.” Jehovah has known me since before I was born, and he understands my fears and limitations better than anyone else. He not only answers my prayers but also helps me in ways I have never thought to ask for. This convinces me that there is no sense in trying to run away from trials. Instead, I am confident that if Jehovah allows something to happen, he will give me exactly what I need to endure.