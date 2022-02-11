Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Top: Brothers Yevgeniy Bochko, Vladimir Kolesnikov, and Aleksey Shubnikov

Bottom: Brothers Vitaliy Ushakov and Valeriy Vechkayev

FEBRUARY 13, 2024
RUSSIA

Focused on the Honor of Serving Jehovah

Focused on the Honor of Serving Jehovah

The Vyselkovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Yevgeniy Bochko, Vladimir Kolesnikov, Aleksey Shubnikov, Vitaliy Ushakov, and Valeriy Vechkayev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.

Profiles

We are confident that Jehovah will continue to provide joy and strength to these brothers and to all who continue to look to him for support.—Psalm 141:8.

Time Line

  1. February 11, 2022

    Criminal case initiated against Yevgeniy, Aleksey, Vitaliy, and Valeriy

  2. February 13, 2022

    Homes searched. Yevgeniy, Aleksey, and Vitaliy interrogated. Vitaliy placed in a temporary detention center

  3. February 15, 2022

    Vitaliy sent to a pretrial detention center

  4. February 16, 2022

    Yevgeniy and Aleksey placed under travel restrictions

  5. February 18, 2022

    Valeriy placed under travel restrictions

  6. February 21, 2022

    Criminal case initiated against Vladimir

  7. March 15, 2022

    Vladimir placed under travel restrictions. Criminal cases combined into one

  8. September 8, 2022

    Vitaliy released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest

  9. October 10, 2022

    Vitaliy released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions

  10. May 31, 2023

    Criminal trial began

 

You May Also Like

NEWS RELEASES

Imprisoned for Their Faith​—Russia

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have been imprisoned for their faith. Learn their history, and get a printable list of any Witnesses currently in prison.

NEWS RELEASES

Focused on the Honor of Serving Jehovah

English
Focused on the Honor of Serving Jehovah
https://cms-imgp.jw-cdn.org/img/p/702024065/univ/art/702024065_univ_sqr_xl.jpg