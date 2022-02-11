Focused on the Honor of Serving Jehovah

Yevgeniy Bochko

Born: 1975 (Novoberezansky, Krasnodar Territory)

Biography: Worked as a maintenance engineer

Prayed to God for help identifying the true religion. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1998

Married Anna in 2009

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Personal Comments

What has been your focus while going through this criminal investigation and trial?

Throughout this process, my wife and I have prayed that we can bring praise to Jehovah’s name. We have had that opportunity. While one of the investigators was reviewing volumes of material in the criminal case, he asked us several questions about Jehovah’s Witnesses. There are 17 volumes of material in the case, each between 100 and 350 pages long. On nearly every page, the name Jehovah appears. It is a great honor to have a share in making his name known.