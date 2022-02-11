FEBRUARY 13, 2024
RUSSIA
Focused on the Honor of Serving Jehovah
The Vyselkovskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory will soon announce its verdict in the case involving Brothers Yevgeniy Bochko, Vladimir Kolesnikov, Aleksey Shubnikov, Vitaliy Ushakov, and Valeriy Vechkayev. The prosecutor has yet to request a potential sentence.
Profiles
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to provide joy and strength to these brothers and to all who continue to look to him for support.—Psalm 141:8.
Time Line
February 11, 2022
Criminal case initiated against Yevgeniy, Aleksey, Vitaliy, and Valeriy
February 13, 2022
Homes searched. Yevgeniy, Aleksey, and Vitaliy interrogated. Vitaliy placed in a temporary detention center
February 15, 2022
Vitaliy sent to a pretrial detention center
February 16, 2022
Yevgeniy and Aleksey placed under travel restrictions
February 18, 2022
Valeriy placed under travel restrictions
February 21, 2022
Criminal case initiated against Vladimir
March 15, 2022
Vladimir placed under travel restrictions. Criminal cases combined into one
September 8, 2022
Vitaliy released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest
October 10, 2022
Vitaliy released from house arrest and placed under travel restrictions
May 31, 2023
Criminal trial began