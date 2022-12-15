Skip to content

Brother Yevgeniy Sokolov

JULY 15, 2024
RUSSIA

Brother Yevgeniy Sokolov Tried and Convicted in Second Criminal Case

On May 29, 2024, the Zeyskiy District Court of the Amur Region convicted Brother Yevgeniy Sokolov and gave him a three-year suspended prison sentence. He is not required to go to prison at this time.

This was the second criminal case initiated against Yevgeniy. The first case, which involves nine other brothers, is currently ongoing in the city of Voronezh, where Yevgeniy now resides.

Yevgeniy comments on what is helping him to endure: “I am learning to trust and rely more fully on Jehovah. We cannot resolve any problem better than Jehovah can. His way will always be the best and the wisest.”

Like Yevgeniy, may we continue to say to Jehovah: “You are my refuge,” confident that he will always provide the help we need.—Psalm 142:5.

Time Line

  1. December 15, 2022

    Second criminal case initiated against Yevgeniy without his knowledge

  2. September 22, 2023

    Yevgeniy learned about the second criminal case against him. Interrogated and charged with “preparing and conducting religious meetings”

  3. April 22, 2024

    Criminal trial began

  4. May 29, 2024

    Convicted and given a three-year suspended prison sentence

