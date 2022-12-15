Brother Yevgeniy Sokolov Tried and Convicted in Second Criminal Case

On May 29, 2024, the Zeyskiy District Court of the Amur Region convicted Brother Yevgeniy Sokolov and gave him a three-year suspended prison sentence. He is not required to go to prison at this time.

This was the second criminal case initiated against Yevgeniy. The first case, which involves nine other brothers, is currently ongoing in the city of Voronezh, where Yevgeniy now resides.

Yevgeniy comments on what is helping him to endure: “I am learning to trust and rely more fully on Jehovah. We cannot resolve any problem better than Jehovah can. His way will always be the best and the wisest.”

Like Yevgeniy, may we continue to say to Jehovah: “You are my refuge,” confident that he will always provide the help we need.—Psalm 142:5.