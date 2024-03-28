Brother Valeriy Baylo Sentenced to Prison

Valeriy Baylo

Born: 1957 (Ukraine)

Biography: Worked at a locomotive depot before retiring

Married Yekaterina in 1979. They had two sons and a daughter. Yekaterina died of cancer in 2002

Valeriy became interested in the Bible in 2000 and began to study with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Yekaterina joined him. They were impressed by the accurate fulfillment of Bible prophecy. Both were baptized in 2001

No personal comments were available from Valeriy. He was in detention while this article was being prepared