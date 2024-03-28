JULY 22, 2024
Brother Valeriy Baylo Sentenced to Prison
On July 3, 2024, the Abinskiy District Court of the Krasnodar Territory convicted Brother Valeriy Baylo and sentenced him to two years and six months in prison. He will remain in custody.
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to provide Valeriy and all of our brothers and sisters who remain imprisoned the protection of His “everlasting love.”—Jeremiah 31:3.
Time Line
March 28, 2024
Criminal case initiated
April 2, 2024
Interrogated and criminally charged with participating in the activities of an extremist organization. Placed in a temporary detention facility
April 4, 2024
Transferred to a pretrial detention center
June 26, 2024
Criminal trial began
July 3, 2024
After only three court hearings, the judge convicted Valeriy and sentenced him to two years and six months in prison