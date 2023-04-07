Brother Rustam Seidkuliev Deported to Turkmenistan After Release From Russian Prison

Brother Rustam Seidkuliev was released from prison in Russia on April 7, 2023. After waiting several months, he was deported to Turkmenistan on September 17, 2023, because the Russian government had revoked his citizenship. His wife, Yuliya, hopes to be reunited with him soon.

Rustam spent over 7 months under house arrest and almost 23 months behind bars. Throughout it all, he maintained a positive attitude and strong faith in Jehovah. In a letter written from his prison cell, Rustam mentioned how examples from the Bible were helping him to endure: “I am especially encouraged by the examples of Naboth and Mephibosheth. They were unjustly accused but maintained their integrity and faith. This helps me to cope with my own situation and to focus on my hope.”

Yuliya was only allowed to visit Rustam once every three months while he was in the prison colony. But they were able to strengthen one another through daily phone conversations, which included considering the daily text and comments from Examining the Scriptures Daily.

Shortly before being sent to prison, Rustam said: “I have learned that Jehovah has everything under control and that he is ready to care for us at the right time and in the right way. Therefore, I need to continue putting my full trust in him.”

We are confident that Jehovah will care for Rustam and Yuliya as they continue to make Him their refuge and stronghold.—Psalm 91:2.