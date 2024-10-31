Brother Roman Mareyev Released From Russian Prison

Brother Roman Mareyev was released from prison on October 25, 2024. He was convicted and sentenced to four years and six months in prison on July 12, 2023. Considering the nearly two years he spent in pretrial detention, his sentence is now complete.

Roman addressed the court during his criminal trial and explained what gave him the strength to endure: “True happiness does not depend on my external circumstances. It comes with the conviction that I am doing the right thing and that God approves of my actions and efforts to live by his standards. Why am I sure that God approves of me? Romans 15:13 states: ‘May the God who gives hope fill you with all joy and peace by your trusting in him, so that you may abound in hope with power of holy spirit.’ My heart is filled with joy and peace despite the injustices that I am facing. This can only be the result of God’s spirit and blessing.”

We are grateful that Roman and his family have been reunited, and we are comforted to know that Jehovah will always reward our efforts to remain faithful.—2 Chronicles 15:7.