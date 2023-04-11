Skip to content

Brother Igor Kasabov

JUNE 10, 2024
RUSSIA

Brother Igor Kasabov Given Two-Year Suspended Sentence

On May 14, 2024, the Oktyabrskiy District Court of Tambov convicted Brother Igor Kasabov. He was given a two-year suspended prison sentence. He is not required to go to prison at this time.

Profile

We are confident that Jehovah will continue to bless Igor and Irina as they continue to rely on Him for strength.—Habakkuk 3:19.

Time Line

  1. April 11, 2023

    Home searched. Electronic devices seized

  2. April 12, 2023

    Criminal case initiated

  3. March 28, 2024

    Criminal trial began

  4. May 14, 2024

    Convicted and given a two-year suspended prison sentence

 

NEWS RELEASES

English
