Brother Igor Kasabov Given Two-Year Suspended Sentence

Igor Kasabov

Born: 1955 (Baku, Azerbaijan)

Biography: Worked in the aviation industry. Now retired

Married Irina in 1981

Began to study the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses as a couple. They were happy to learn that God would restore peace and justice on earth. Both baptized in 1993

Personal Comments

Whose example in the Bible has encouraged you?

Whenever I start to feel down, I think of several people mentioned in the Bible, including Habakkuk. His example is especially encouraging because he had to learn to wait on Jehovah. I also am working on learning patience. Several years ago, my wife had a stroke and I had a heart attack. We are very limited in what we can do. But we are confident that Jehovah is still pleased with us. In fact, during this persecution, we feel as if Jehovah is closer to us than ever before. He still loves us, and this is very evident through all the help that he provides.