JUNE 10, 2024
RUSSIA
Brother Igor Kasabov Given Two-Year Suspended Sentence
On May 14, 2024, the Oktyabrskiy District Court of Tambov convicted Brother Igor Kasabov. He was given a two-year suspended prison sentence. He is not required to go to prison at this time.
Profile
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to bless Igor and Irina as they continue to rely on Him for strength.—Habakkuk 3:19.
Time Line
April 11, 2023
Home searched. Electronic devices seized
April 12, 2023
Criminal case initiated
March 28, 2024
Criminal trial began
May 14, 2024
Convicted and given a two-year suspended prison sentence