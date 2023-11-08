Brother Aleksandr Shevchuk Released From Russian Prison

Brother Aleksandr Shevchuk was released from prison on November 3, 2023, after completing his sentence. He had spent nearly five months in pretrial detention in 2019 before being convicted and sentenced to prison on August 25, 2022.

Young ones greet Aleksandr

Prior to being sent to prison, Aleksandr commented on what helped him to have a positive attitude during his court hearings. He said: “I try to remember that this is not a legal battle, it is a spiritual battle. The decision of the court is not the most important thing. Instead, I stay focused on giving a witness to as many people as possible. When I keep that in mind, it is much easier to face this situation with joy.”

Aleksandr also noted Psalm 91 as a passage that brought him great comfort during his detention. In verse 15, Jehovah assures his faithful servants: “He will call on me, and I will answer him. I will be with him in distress. I will rescue him and glorify him.”

Aleksandr is not the first member of his family to endure religious persecution. In 1951, his great-grandparents were among the nearly 10,000 of Jehovah’s Witnesses who were exiled to Siberia. Both of Aleksandr’s parents were born there.

We appreciate the examples of Aleksandr, his family, and all those who have left a record of integrity by taking their stand for Jehovah’s sovereignty.—1 Thessalonians 1:2, 3.