AUGUST 30, 2024
RUSSIA
Brother Aleksandr Salnikov Given Six-Year Suspended Prison Sentence
On August 22, 2024, the Ordzhonikidzevskiy District Court of Magnitogorsk in the Chelyabinsk Region convicted Brother Aleksandr Salnikov and gave him a six-year suspended prison sentence. He is not required to go to prison at this time.
Profile
How grateful we are to know that our generous God will always help us strengthen the qualities we need to endure any trial.—Galatians 5:22, 23.
Time Line
April 18, 2023
Criminal case initiated. Charged with organizing meetings via videoconferencing
April 20, 2023
Searches conducted in several homes in Magnitogorsk, including Aleksandr’s home. Aleksandr detained and placed in a temporary detention facility
April 22, 2023
Released from temporary detention and placed under travel restrictions
May 14, 2024
Criminal trial began
August 22, 2024
Convicted and given a six-year suspended prison sentence