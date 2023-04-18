Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Brother Aleksandr Salnikov

AUGUST 30, 2024
RUSSIA

Brother Aleksandr Salnikov Given Six-Year Suspended Prison Sentence

Brother Aleksandr Salnikov Given Six-Year Suspended Prison Sentence

On August 22, 2024, the Ordzhonikidzevskiy District Court of Magnitogorsk in the Chelyabinsk Region convicted Brother Aleksandr Salnikov and gave him a six-year suspended prison sentence. He is not required to go to prison at this time.

Profile

How grateful we are to know that our generous God will always help us strengthen the qualities we need to endure any trial.—Galatians 5:22, 23.

Time Line

  1. April 18, 2023

    Criminal case initiated. Charged with organizing meetings via videoconferencing

  2. April 20, 2023

    Searches conducted in several homes in Magnitogorsk, including Aleksandr’s home. Aleksandr detained and placed in a temporary detention facility

  3. April 22, 2023

    Released from temporary detention and placed under travel restrictions

  4. May 14, 2024

    Criminal trial began

  5. August 22, 2024

    Convicted and given a six-year suspended prison sentence

 

NEWS RELEASES

Brother Aleksandr Salnikov Given Six-Year Suspended Prison Sentence

English
Brother Aleksandr Salnikov Given Six-Year Suspended Prison Sentence
https://cms-imgp.jw-cdn.org/img/p/702024145/univ/art/702024145_univ_sqr_xl.jpg