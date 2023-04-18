Brother Aleksandr Salnikov Given Six-Year Suspended Prison Sentence

Aleksandr Salnikov

Born: 1961 (Magnitogorsk)

Biography: Worked as the foreman of a team of machinists at a utility company before retirement

Married Nelly in 1985. They have a son and a daughter

Aleksandr had many questions, including questions about who was behind the laws of nature. Was happy to learn about the Creator. Both Aleksandr and Nelly were baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2000

Personal Comments

What positive results has your endurance brought you?

When I received all the case materials at the beginning of my criminal trial, I became anxious and even depressed. Excessive anxiety can destroy a person emotionally, physically, and spiritually. It is a terrible state to be in. Then a brother reminded me that giving in to discouragement makes Satan happy. However, a firm resolve makes Jehovah’s heart glad. I realized that I needed to learn to control my emotions more effectively. Jehovah has helped me to do that. Now I am able to focus less on my situation and more on my determination to simply remain faithful and loyal to Jehovah. I know that he will support and strengthen me.